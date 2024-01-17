STAR Team investigating suspected DUII crash on Butte Falls Highway

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – The Jackson County STAR Team is investigating a suspected DUII crash that happened Tuesday afternoon on Butte Falls Highway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two trucks crashed head-on just after 12 p.m. near mile marker 14.

A woman in one of the trucks was ejected. She is currently in serious condition at a local hospital. A man in the other truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The STAR Team says it is investigating to determine the cause of the crash. Investigators say it is suspected impairment was a factor in the crash.

Butte Falls Highway is currently open to one lane traffic near the scene. Jackson County Roads says the highway should be back open soon.

