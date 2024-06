OREGON – Whether it’s a duck or a beaver, Oregon has some great mascots and one is getting some much-needed protection.

The new law dubbed the ‘Beaver Bill’ goes into effect July 1.

Under HB 3464, it makes it much harder to kill a beaver, as they will now be classified as furbearers rather than predators.

Although it won’t affect the hunting season or trapping on public lands, it’s still a step toward protecting population growth.

