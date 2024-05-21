State agencies seeking feedback on Upper Rogue River usage

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is holding meetings starting this week to get public feedback on how the Upper Rogue River should be used.

The first meeting will be on zoom this Wednesday and there is also a survey available on the Oregon’s Kitchen Table website.

OPRD said they heard concerns from the community about allowing jet boats at the Touvelle Recreation site last year.

OPRD’s Stefanie Knowlton said, “this question is a broader question asking about the Upper Rogue, that 31 mile stretch and how they would like to protect it. So if they have concerns about wildlife habitat for example, or fish habitat or recreational access.”

State organizations want to better understand how residents want to protect and enjoy the Upper Rogue from the Lost Creek Dam to the former Gold Ray Dam site.

The in-person meetings start at Shady Cove Middle School on May 30, then Touvelle State Park on June 4 and finally the Jackson County Library’s Medford branch on June 17.

