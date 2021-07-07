State firefighting resources headed to the Bootleg Fire

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A conflagration was declared to help fight a fast-growing wildfire in Klamath County.
The Bootleg Fire was first reported at about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 on Fuego Mountain approximately 11 miles northeast of Sprague River. By about 5:00 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 100 acres in size. By Wednesday morning, it expanded to 3,000 acres.
Level 1 and Level 2 evacuation notices are in place around the fire. For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyGov.
The rapid growth of the Bootleg Fire prompted Oregon Governor Kate Brown to declare a conflagration, allowing state resources to mobilize.
“Today I invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to make more state resources available to the fire crews on the front lines in Klamath County at the Bootleg Fire, which has grown rapidly since yesterday,” Governor Brown said. “Southern Oregon is still recovering from last year’s devastating wildfires, and I will do everything in my power to ensure resources are available to contain the Bootleg Fire, as well as others that are burning across the state. This is a reminder that Oregonians must continue to be firewise, fire safe, and to honor all burn bans.”
Oregon State Fire Marshal personnel responded with three taskforces, a Communications Unit, and a cache trailer loaded with incident support supplies, tools to enhance defensible space around structures, and other provisions firefighters need to inhabit a fire camp.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal Green Incident Management Team and a Pacific Northwest Interagency Team will be briefed on the Bootleg Fire Wednesday night.