State funding allocates money to ACCESS family shelter

MEDFORD, Ore.– Families in the Rogue Valley in need of affordable and emergency housing are getting a boost thanks to new funding from the state.
ACCESS is expected to receive around $228,000 from the recent legislative session which will go towards a family shelter.
While ACCESS officials say it’s a step in the right direction, they point out a project like this costs millions of dollars.
“It’s a start and we’re looking to partner with our community organizations and our municipalities to help leverage that and make it go as far as it possibly can,” said Pamela Norr, executive officer for ACCESS.
ACCESS is currently working on ways to receive additional funding.