State Hospital put in ‘immediate jeopardy’ status for patient wellness

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon State Hospital is in immediate jeopardy status after being cited for several issues related to hourly checks on patient wellness and location.

According to Oregon Law ‘immediate jeopardy’ is defined as “a situation in which the failure of a residential care facility or a long term care facility to comply with a rule of the Department of Human Services has caused or is likely to cause serious injury, serious harm, serious impairment or death to a resident.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued the status for the hospital after a surveyor cited the issues. This could mean the hospital may lose eligibility to receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement.

According to Oregon Health Authority, as of Thursday staff is updating procedures for completing and documenting these wellness checks.

“We know that patients find viability checks disruptive of their sleep,” said Interim Superintendent and Chief Medical Officer, Sara Walker, M.D. “We hope to find a technology solution that will be less intrusive. It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of our patients day and night.”

The hospital is expected to submit an immediate jeopardy removal plan next week which will then be processed for preliminary approval. If approved, a surveyor will review implementation of that plan during an unannounced visit.

If that review is successful, CMS will remove the immediate jeopardy status.

