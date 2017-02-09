State of California drought restrictions remain

Sacramento, Calif. — Despite all of the rain and snow the State of California is urging residents to continue conserving water.
The State Water Resources Control Board opted to keep emergency drought restrictions in effect until at least spring.
Which means local districts will still have to report their water use to the state.
California Governor Jerry Brown first put the emergency into effect with an executive order in 2014.
The last of the restrictions were going to expire at the end of the month.
A key argument for extending the regulations focuses on ground water.
A NASA report was released this week. Showing parts of the San Joaquin Valley are sinking at an astonishing rate.
And they say it’s due to pumping out groundwater, which can take years to replenish.