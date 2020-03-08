State of emergency declared for Oregon

Home
SALEM, Ore.– Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency for Oregon to address the spread of the novel coronavirus after the Oregon Health Authority identified seven new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state’s total to 14.

The governor authorized the decision Saturday night and held a press conference Sunday morning to confirm the executive order.

Governor Brown’s emergency declaration will allow OHA to activate reserves of emergency volunteer health care professionals, bringing online auxiliary medical professionals to work with local health authorities to identify and contain new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

The declaration additionally grants broad authority to the State Public Health Director, OHA, and the Office of Emergency Management, which will allow the agencies to take immediate action and devote all available state resources towards containing the coronavirus in Oregon.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 60 days but can be extended until the public health threat of the coronavirus is contained.

