State of emergency declared in 10 Oregon counties

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has officially declared a state of emergency in several Oregon counties due to severe weather.
The declaration will allow state resources to address immediate needs in the following counties: Jackson, Josephine, Klamath Coos, Douglas, Curry, Deschutes, Lane, Linn and Marion.
“As our state and local authorities continue to work hard to clear roads, reconnect power, and ensure the safety of the community, this declaration will provide additional resources and the potential for federal highway system funds in the future,” said Governor Brown. “I urge all Oregonians to follow the recommendations of local authorities, and avoid travel while ODOT crews work on the roads and restore core services.”
Now, the Oregon Department of Transportation has access to the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program to help with repairs.
The state of emergency will be in effect for the next 30 days.
You can read the declaration here: https://bit.ly/2XDS0Ia