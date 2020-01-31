State of emergency declared in Australian Capital Territory due to bushfire

THARWA, Australia – A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) after a large fire burning towards the south side of the City of Canberra jumped containment lines Friday.
The fire is creating its own weather system and spotting well ahead of the main front, spreading to the east and north.
Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr said, “The ACT is now facing the worst bushfire threat since the devastating fires of 2003. The combination of extreme heat, wind and dry landscape will place suburbs in Canberra’s south at risk in the coming days.”
The blaze has already burnt out eight percent of the ACT.
Extra crews have been brought to the territory from interstate to assist local firefighters over the weekend.
Local resident Sarah Angus said, “We all hope that when this is all over there’s some revision in how fires are managed and how they’re prevented.”