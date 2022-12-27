‘State of Emergency’ declared in N.Y. due to winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NBC) – Several states across the country remain buried under snow and more is on the way in some areas.

Winter weather is wreaking havoc over the holiday, upending family gatherings and delaying travelers.

The governor of New York declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm and the White House is offering support.

Dozens of deaths in New York have been blamed on what’s being called a “once in a lifetime” blizzard.

The death toll from the weekend blizzard continues to climb as authorities in Erie County, New York discover more and more victims.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “Died in a car, died outside from exposure, died in a snow shovel or cardiac event regarding snow blowing.”

Additional snowfall is expected later Tuesday.

The National Guard is already assisting New Yorkers while the White House says the federal government is ready to come to the state’s aid too, declaring a state of emergency and tweeting a photo of President Biden reaching out to New York Governor Kathy Hochul Monday.

Governor Hochul said, “We’ll be getting through this together very soon I feel confident but the most important thing is please stay at home for the next day.”

The winter weather is causing travel chaos on the ground

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said, “We are asking people to stay off the roads.”

Airports nationwide delayed more than 8,000 flights on the day after Christmas with nearly another 4,000 canceled.

And the problems aren’t over. Southwest Airlines warned mass disruptions will continue this week. The airline is operating at one third of its schedule for the next few days.

According to Flightaware, airlines have canceled more than 17,000 U.S. Flights since Wednesday.