State of emergency declared in Oregon due to threat of wildfire

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency due to the threat of wildfires.
Wednesday afternoon, the governor’s office explained much of the state is in extreme fire danger with much of the state under hot, dry and windy conditions.
“The wildfire season has escalated in Oregon this summer, and fire crews are working in extreme temperatures to keep homes and resources safe during this pandemic,” Governor Kate Brown said. “Given drought conditions and hotter than usual temperatures, Oregonians should be prepared for an intense wildfire season this summer. I’m committed to making state resources available to ensure crews have the resources they need on the ground and across the state. I urge the public to use extreme caution and be mindful of fire restrictions to protect the beauty and bounty of our state.”
Governor Brown’s imminent threat declaration authorizes state agencies to coordinate to mitigate the effects of wildfires.