State of emergency extended for Oregon counties impacted by fire

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown extended the state of emergency for counties impacted by fire.
“The devastation felt by thousands of Oregonians throughout our state from wildfires is hard to fathom, and I remain firmly committed to recovering and rebuilding,” said Governor Brown. “Although wildfires have largely been contained, the work of recovery in impacted counties has just begun—and there is a long road ahead. We will do everything it takes, within our power and in coordination with federal and local officials, to rebuild a stronger Oregon.
“I would like to thank local, state, and federal officials, as well as all the community-based organizations and private sector partners, who continue to support impacted families. Our collective efforts to rebuild will demand strong partnerships at all levels over the long term. But we can do this together.”
The state of emergency is intended to support ongoing recovery efforts in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, and Tillamook Counties.
A full copy of Executive Order 20-60 is available here.