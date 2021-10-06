Home
State of emergency in California after major oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (NBC) – We’re learning more about the origins of last weekend’s oil spill in Southern California.

On Tuesday, federal investigators said a ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged, and tore a massive underwater pipeline that led to the spill.

Investigators also revealed that the owner of the pipeline, Amplify Energy, waited more than three hours to shut down operations even after a low-pressure alarm indicated a possible spill.

The ruptured pipeline spewed 126,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Huntington Beach.

The spill has resulted in oiled birds and a prohibition on fishing in Orange County.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.

