State of emergency in California after major oil spill

On Tuesday, federal investigators said a ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged, and tore a massive underwater pipeline that led to the spill.
Investigators also revealed that the owner of the pipeline, Amplify Energy, waited more than three hours to shut down operations even after a low-pressure alarm indicated a possible spill.
The ruptured pipeline spewed 126,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Huntington Beach.
The spill has resulted in oiled birds and a prohibition on fishing in Orange County.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.