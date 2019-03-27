State of emergency: measles & mumps outbreaks in N.Y.

ROCKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. (NBC News) – A state of emergency has been declared in Rockland County, New York as health officials work to contain a growing measles outbreak.
“Anyone who is under 18 years of age, and is unvaccinated against the measles will be barred from public places until the declaration expires in 30 days or until they receive at least their first shot of MMR,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said Monday.
Vaccination cards won’t be checked, but authorities hope the threat of criminal penalties will convince more parents to take action.
“We are urging them once again — now with the authority of law — to get your children vaccinated,” Day said.
The measles vaccine is highly effective, but the virus spreads quickly among anyone who has not been vaccinated, and the measles are moving across the country. There are reported outbreaks in 15 states.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s Temple University battling an outbreak of the mumps. 105 total cases have been confirmed on the main campus. Officials there are offering free vaccinations this week.
