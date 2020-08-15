State remains silent about withheld $400 million for local gov.

The united states treasury allocated nearly 1.6 billion dollars of coronavirus relief funds to the state of Oregon in April.
Now, multiple Oregon counties are wondering where 4 hundred million dollars have gone?
So far, counties state-wide have only received 200 million dollars.
Local governments were promised 600 million dollars of the original sum.
Josephine county commissioners say the battle to get this funding has been hard fought.
“We’re on weekly calls with Jackson county. With both associations of Oregon counties, and with the governors office. We have, as an association, been asking this statewide.”
Morgan says the state distributed less than half of the funds on a per capita basis.
She says new stipulations on the federal funding continue to be added on, keeping the money in the states hands.
She says county run operations like sheriffs offices, fire departments and public health agencies are facing the brunt of the lack of relief.
Morgan is asking the community to contact the state legislature directly to ask for the funds to be disbursed.
