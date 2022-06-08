State Rep. Pam Marsh hosting ‘Ready for Fire in 2022’ community forum

ASHLAND, Ore. – State Representative Pam Marsh (D-5/Southern Jackson County) is hosting an online forum Monday in advance of fire season. It’s called “Ready for Fire in 2022.”

She says 13 agencies will share tips and strategies to protect both people and property.

The discussion will include emergency notifications and agencies that are working to reduce risks to Oregonians.

Ready for Fire in 2022 will begin at 6:00 pm and feature key presenters, like Jackson County Emergency Manager Holly Powers.

The event will be held online at State Representative Pam Marsh’s website at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13. Spanish interpretation will be available.