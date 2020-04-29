State-run parks in Oregon will remain closed indefinitely

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says it is extending state park closures indefinitely. The closures were set to end on May 8th and a new date has not been set.
The extension also means that state-operated camping and day-use reservations are being canceled from May 8th to the 25th.
The department will eventually make a decision about reservations beyond that but cautioned that “more cancelations are likely.”
A spokesperson said when Oregon State parks do reopen to the public, they won’t all open at once, but be opened based on staffing, supplies and whether the local community is prepared to handle an influx of visitors.
Popular state parks in southwestern Oregon include Valley of the Rogue State Park, TouVelle State Recreation Site, and Joseph H. Stewart State Recreation Area.
Jackson County Parks announced they will be opening select boat ramps on Friday.