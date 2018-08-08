State Sen. Alan DeBoer critical of wildfire management

MEDFORD, Ore. – Fire season continues to get worse for the Rogue Valley and the region.
On Tuesday, NBC5 News sat down with State Senator Alan DeBoer who says he’s very upset with the way these fires are being handled.
With dozens of fires burning across Oregon, strict evacuations and heavy smoke are causing fear in residents.
Senator DeBoer said fire agencies are not taking precaution to contain them and are instead letting the flames burn out of control.
The state senator says he’s received numerous calls from personnel on the front lines who are concerned for their lives and the way the fires are being handled. “But I want their voices heard, I don’t want any employee to state their opinion to their employee, boss, politician, anybody and have any retribution about that, because the people I’m getting calls from are scared,” DeBoer explained.
Senator DeBoer said the U.S. Forest Service has a “let it burn” approach.
We will continue to speak with Senator DeBoer about his views on wildfire containment. We’ll also sit down with state and local officials to hear more on what they have to say.