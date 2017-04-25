State to pay $300,000 to settle foster care abuse lawsuit

MEDFORD, Ore. – State officials will pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the guardians of two foster girls who were sexually abused by a Medford foster parent.
The Oregonian reports the lawsuit alleges James Mobley sexually abused the children between January 2012 and April 2104.
Mobley, who is now 80, was arrested in 2014 and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sex abuse. He was sentenced in Jackson County courtroom to six years and three months in prison.
The lawsuit claims Mobley withheld food, forced the children to bathe together in his presence and used profane language to scold them.
Evidence showed Mobley faced similar accusations when he lived in California before becoming an Oregon foster parent.
The Oregon State Department of Human Services wrote the state’s payout doesn’t represent “an admission or proof of any liability or fault.”
According to the Oregonian, the agreement was filed Monday in Medford and will go before the Jackson County Circuit Court probate department for approval.