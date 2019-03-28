Home
State watchdog finds unlicensed contractor increase in southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore.– Unlicensed contractors are on the rise in southern Oregon.

That’s according to the Oregon Construction Contractors Board which performed an investigative sweep of Jackson, Josephine and Douglas County.

The sweep ran for five days from March 11 to 15. In that time, field investigators found 40 violations after visiting 170 job sites.

The CCB says it’s not uncommon to see a surge in unlicensed activity following stormy winter months but there are risks that come with hiring an unlicensed contractor.

“If you don’t have a licensed contractor, the person is doing your work if anything happens to that person, you’re liable,” said Brad Bennington, executive officer for the Builders Association of Southern Oregon. “If he falls off the roof and breaks his neck, breaks his back, that’s on you.”

The CCB and Builders Association both encourage people to use licensed contractors to ensure their homes are protected.

