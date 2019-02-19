States challenge President Trump’s emergency declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – California and 15 other states have filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s national emergency declaration.
The declaration will allow the president to bypass Congress and divert funds earmarked for the military and other purposes toward construction of a wall along the southern border with Mexico.
While announcing the declaration Friday, Mr. Trump said he anticipated legal challenges.
“We will have a national emergency, and we will then be sued. And they will sue us in the Ninth Circuit, even though it shouldn’t be there,” the president said, referring to the nation’s largest circuit court whose area encompasses California. “And we’ll possibly get a bad ruling and then we’ll get another bad ruling and then we’ll end up the Supreme Court, and then hopefully we’ll get a fair shake and we’ll win in the Supreme Court, just like the ban.”
The White House is defending the president’s move, but it’s meeting resistance from within his own party.
“The Congress just had a vote on this and it just expressed itself, so I think it’s a bad idea,” says Senator Marco Rubio.
Democrats plan to introduce a resolution disapproving of the declaration, which could lead to the president’s first-ever veto.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2GOZgeg