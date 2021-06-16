States opening up as COVID-19 Delta variant causes concerns

(NBC) – Two states hit hardest by the coronavirus are dropping most of their COVID restrictions. California and now New York reopened after the virus shuttered businesses for months. It comes as the CDC is labeling the Delta strain, a “variant of concern”.
The Delta variant is causing higher levels of infection, more than tripling in just two weeks and now making up nearly 10% of new COVID cases with health experts cautioning the fall may bring a new wave of infections. The CDC has labeled the delta strain a “variant of concern” amid mounting evidence it is more infectious and severe.
Andy Slavitt is the former acting administrator for the Center for Medicine and Medicaid. He said, “If you’re not vaccinated, the Delta variant will spread in your community more quickly. It will take less exposure to get COVID-19.
While top doctors say being fully vaccinated will likely protect you from severe outcomes caused by the variant, only 43.9% of Americans are.
The South is home to some of the lowest vaccination rates in the county. Mississippi is dead last, fully vaccinating just over 33% of its eligible population.
In all, 25 states have completely immunized less than 50% of people 12 and older.
New York lit up as the governor dropped nearly all COVID restrictions state-wide, allowing businesses to open without capacity limits or social distancing requirements.
California’s roaring return was punctuated at Dodger Stadium with over 52,000 fans in the stands, making it the largest crowd at a professional sports league game in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.
The state’s reopening day comes after a devastating 15 months. When Governor Gavin Newsom was asked about the delay, he replied, “We don’t want to dream of regretting. And we’re mindful that you can pull the plug a little bit early.”
The stage is set for a COVID comeback, but it could be derailed by the most dangerous variant of the virus yet.