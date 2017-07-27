Stay connected during Country Crossings

Central Point, Ore. – Central Point police are making sure you are connected to the latest information when it comes to the Country Crossings Music Festival.
The department’s app will be updated throughout the weekend with any safety information and other important info from the Expo.
“We are taking our sources from the Country Crossings webpage, from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the the Expo and Jackson County to give our residents a one-stop place to go to get all the up-to-date information,” Nikki Peterson with the Central Point Police Department said. “that will send out the app users a push notification that there is something new going on.”
Just search for “Central Point PD” in your app store and download it for free.
You can also sign up for text alerts for the latest festival news by texting CXFEST to the number 555888.