Stay safe this Halloween

MEDFORD, Ore. – Grab your masks and your buckets, it’s almost Halloween time! But is it safe enough to be out trick or treating?
Well, barring any “Nightmares on Elm Street” in west Medford, health officials largely say it’s okay to trick or treat this year. That’s not a knock on west Medford by the way, there is an Elm Street there.
However, they do have some tips for parents and kiddos alike.
Public health officials said if you are 12 and up, you should get vaccinated for COVID-19.
They suggest opting for costumes where you can wear a COVID-safe mask.
Valeree Lane with Klamath County Public Health said, “If you can, distribute candy outside if that’s what you’re going to do. if you can, keep six feet between you and someone else.”
Trick or treating is a great activity, allowing ghouls and boys to stay socially distanced outside.
If trick or treating is your plan, police encourage you to have a flashlight with you.