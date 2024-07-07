Staying cool despite record breaking temperatures this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – With record breaking heat roasting the valley this weekend, people in Medford are doing their best to stay cool.

Oregon Health Authority reminds the public to stay hydrated and take precautions against heat related illnesses.

It’s important to know and be on the look-out for the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Despite an excessive heat warning and record breaking temperatures, many are finding relief at Medford’s parks and splash pads.

“Me and my boys we’re just gonna probably play in the water park,” one Medford dad said, “try to stay in the shade as much as possible if we’re not in the water. Some ice cream.”

Humidity and certain medications can affect the body’s ability to cool itself during extremely hot weather.

It’s important to seek shade whenever possible and stay well hydrated.

