KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Another popular local park was also damaged this week.

Steen Sports Park said its soccer field was vandalized.

The park said on Facebook someone drove onto its soccer fields and spun their tires.

They also said incidents like this happen at least once a year and there are limited funds to fix the damage.

The park is a non-profit organization in Klamath Falls creating affordable recreation opportunities for youth and adults.