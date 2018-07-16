STEM program prepares students for future careers

ASHLAND, Ore. — Middle school and high school students from Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties are getting a lesson on how to become STEM, science, technology, engineering and math, ambassadors.
The chief science officers program teaches students how to bring awareness to STEM at their schools.
Students who participate in STEM programs if they want to pursue a career that requires that knowledge.
“That’s why STEM is so cool because you can go and get a PhD in engineering or some sort of science,” Allison Sweeney, Chief Science Officer program coordinator, said. “You can go to vocational school after high school and start as an electrician or something right away>
As a STEM ambassador, students are a voice for STEM programs at their school. They make action plans that ensure all students in their school are getting a well rounded education in STEM subjects.
The program continues through Wednesday at Southern Oregon University. To end the day on Wednesday they showcase everything they have learned in the program.