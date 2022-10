WASHINGTON, D.C. – Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to four months in prison.

A Trump-appointed judge issued the sentence to Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress Friday.

If you remember, he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

But Bannon will not have to serve his sentence until after his appeals process concludes.

The judge also ordered him to pay $6,500 in fines.