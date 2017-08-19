“Let’s just say if you don’t have any and you’re looking for em you’re in good company because there’s a lot of people looking,” Scott Keith of Northwest Outdoor Store says.
The Medford outdoor store was one of only a few places with eclipse glasses still in stock Friday morning.
“We just got about 500 in the mail, and our waiting list is about 450,” Keith says.
As of 3 Friday afternoon, all 500 were gone. And while store after store is sold out of the solar shades, your solar eclipse dreams may not be entirely dark.
Even last minuters may be in luck, as Dutch Bros. locations in Klamath, Jackson and Josephine counties serve up more than caffeine this weekend.
“On Sunday we’re going to be giving away eclipse glasses with the purchase of a large drink,” Jennifer Wheatley of Dutch Bros. says, “so our customers and our community can have a safe way to view the eclipse on Monday.”
There’s no limit on how many drinks you can order, but there is a limit on the number available at each stand. If you want to secure a pair, come early.
24 hour stands will start giving them out as soon as 12:01 Sunday morning. Other stands around the region open as early as 4:30 and 5 am.
Also, when buying eclipse glasses, you want to make sure you’re getting a pair that will really protect your eyes. Look for glasses that are ISO 12312-2. It should be printed right on them. Make sure there is no damage to the area covering your eyes. You shouldn’t be able to see any other light, and your eyes shouldn’t hurt. Also remember don’t take the glasses off while looking at the sun. If you’re viewing the eclipse from anywhere outside the path of totality make sure the glasses stay on for the entire eclipse.