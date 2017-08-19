Home
Still need eclipse glasses? Here's where you can find them in southern Oregon

Still need eclipse glasses? Here’s where you can find them in southern Oregon

Medford, Ore. — From eye doctors to grocery stores, chances are if they had eclipse glasses they don’t anymore. NBC5 News spent much of the day trying to track down any location in southern Oregon that still has glasses up for grabs. We’re happy to report, you may still be in luck.

“Let’s just say if you don’t have any and you’re looking for em you’re in good company because there’s a lot of people looking,” Scott Keith of Northwest Outdoor Store says.

The Medford outdoor store was one of only a few places with eclipse glasses still in stock Friday morning.

“We just got about 500 in the mail, and our waiting list is about 450,” Keith says.

As of 3 Friday afternoon, all 500 were gone. And while store after store is sold out of the solar shades, your solar eclipse dreams may not be entirely dark.

Even last minuters may be in luck, as Dutch Bros. locations in Klamath, Jackson and Josephine counties serve up more than caffeine this weekend.

“On Sunday we’re going to be giving away eclipse glasses with the purchase of a large drink,” Jennifer Wheatley of Dutch Bros. says, “so our customers and our community can have a safe way to view the eclipse on Monday.”

There’s no limit on how many drinks you can order, but there is a limit on the number available at each stand. If you want to secure a pair, come early.

24 hour stands will start giving them out as soon as 12:01 Sunday morning. Other stands around the region open as early as 4:30 and 5 am.

Also, when buying eclipse glasses, you want to make sure you’re getting a pair that will really protect your eyes. Look for glasses that are ISO 12312-2. It should be printed right on them. Make sure there is no damage to the area covering your eyes. You shouldn’t be able to see any other light, and your eyes shouldn’t hurt. Also remember don’t take the glasses off while looking at the sun. If you’re viewing the eclipse from anywhere outside the path of totality make sure the glasses stay on for the entire eclipse.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

