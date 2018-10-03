Still no date set for grand jury in officer-involved shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. — There’s still no date set for a grand jury to review last month’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Eagle Point.
They’ll determine whether the use of deadly force was justified.
District Attorney Beth Heckert says she anticipates the date will be set sometime next week.
She says she’s still reviewing information the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office gathered from their investigation and says she still hasn’t seen the autopsy report for Matthew Thayer Graves, the man shot and killed by police.
Her next step will be to subpoena or notify all the witnesses.
District Attorney Heckert declined to comment if she is considering any criminal charges for the officers.
