Stimulus deal likely won’t come before Election Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Sides remain drawn over the next stimulus package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows took swipes at each other during the Sunday morning talk shows.

Pelosi and meadows both accused each other of moving “goalposts.”

Among the sticking issues: coronavirus testing and jobless benefits.

CNN reports the chance of a stimulus package getting approved before Election Day is unlikely.

Sources tell CNN Majority Leader Mitch McConnell privately told the White House he doesn’t have the support Of Senate Republicans to make a deal before Election Day.

