Stolen credit cards used to buy “large amount of liquor,” Mt. Shasta police say

SHASTA, Calif. – Mt. Shasta police are hoping someone might recognize a vehicle or the people inside it. They are wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in behind the city’s Black Bear Diner Sunday night.
Police say the suspects drove up in a dark, newer model SUV, before getting out and smashing the windows of someone else’s SUV.
They got away with the victim’s purse, cash and credit cards, and then used the card at a liquor store in the community of Weed.
Police are using the incident as a reminder to never leave valuables in your car.
If you have any information or recognize the suspects you’re asked to call The Mt. Shasta Police Department at 530-926-7540.