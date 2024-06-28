Stolen firefighting equipment recovered & individual responsible in custody

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Stolen firefighting equipment in Grants Pass has been recovered and the individual responsible was taken into custody.

On Thursday afternoon, the Grants Pass Police Department said officers were dispatched for a reported theft where thousands of dollars in equipment was stolen.

On Friday afternoon, Support Captain Justin DeKruger with Grants Pass Police told NBC5 News the property has been recovered and the individual responsible was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

