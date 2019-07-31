Stolen firefighting gear recovered in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Firefighting gear that was stolen from Rural Metro Fire was recovered by police.
On July 29, Rural Metro firefighters said a complete set of structural and wildland firefighting gear was stolen in the area of Lincoln Elementary School.
“Unfortunately this type of thievery occurs this time of year by those not only seeking cash,” Rural Metro Fire explained, “but by those looking for recognition they did not earn, or to impersonate a fire official to commit illegal activities.”
Firefighters posted a public plea for help locating the bags.
On the afternoon of July 30, RMF said their gear was recovered by the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
“Thank you to all who helped share the word and locate the offenders,” firefighters said.