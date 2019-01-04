Stolen items recovered during drug raid, suspect sought by police

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are asking for your help identifying suspected stolen items recovered during a drug raid.
On the morning of January 3, Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 7000 block of Redwood Highway.
At that property, four stolen vehicles were found along with numerous other stolen items, including a firearm.
Detectives said they also seized a half-pound of methamphetamine, a half-ounce of heroin, and an ounce of hallucinogenic mushrooms. Packing material and digital scales were also found.
25-year-old Marti Nicole Rowell was arrested at the property for failing to appear in court to face a theft charge. Police are still looking for a suspect in connection with the raid, identified as 36-year-old Jarrod Edward Garwood.
Police said there are several items recovered at the property that are believed to be stolen. Anyone who is connected to the items is asked to call 541-955-6970.
The investigation is ongoing.