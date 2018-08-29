Stone Fire 100% contained

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. – A fire burning in the Modoc National Forest has been fully contained.
The Stone Fire is located 10 miles west-southwest of Canby, California. Expansive growth of the fire stopped at 39,387 acres.
The U.S. Forest Service said areas within the perimeter continue to burn and residents should expect to see smoke for the next few days.
Crews will continue to staff the fire to make sure it doesn’t break through containment lines. As of August 29, a total of 696 personnel were assigned to the Stone Fire.
Fire managers will not be providing further updates about the Stone Fire unless conditions change.