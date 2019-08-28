“Stop the Bleed” training in local school

MEDFORD, Ore. – Educators at Grace Cascade Christian Schools practiced what to do in the event of an emergency on Wednesday.
Asante held the ‘Stop the Bleed’ training at Cascade Christian High School.
Jacqueline DeSilva, trauma program manager at Asante said it teaches educators what to do in the event of an accident on campus or a mass causality situation.
“It is important in all environments, but especially in schools because that is where our kids are and it is our job as the regional referral center to educate our community,” DeSilva said.
Ray Cuellar, district campus security, said it is important that parents know their child is safe while at school.
“I am a parent,” Cuellar said. “I know it is difficult to drop off your kid wondering if he is going to make it home at night, that isn’t normal. But in today’s times as more schools are educating students and staff, our goal is for safety and for them to go home.”
Educators learned how to apply a tourniquets, wound packing and how to apply the appropriate amount of pressure to a wound.
Asante plans to bring the training to other schools in Medford soon.
Asante has already donated ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits to multiple schools in Medford.
For more information on how to schedule a training for your organization, contact the Asante Trauma Program.
