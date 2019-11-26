Home
Storm causes school, government closures

MEDFORD, Ore. – Numerous local institutions are closing or changing their regular hours due to a storm.

The National Weather Service said a “historic” storm arrived in southern Oregon and northern California Tuesday. It brought high winds and snow to the area and is expected to last until Wednesday.

The following is a list of known closures/adjusted hours:

  • U.S. District Court in Medford – Closed at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday
  • Klamath County Circuit Court – Closed at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, expected to reopen tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.
  • Oregon Institute of Technology – Closed at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday
  • St. Anne Catholic School in Grants Pass – Closed Wednesday
  • Klamath Falls VA clinic – Closed Tuesday, re-opening at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

The above list may be updated.

 

