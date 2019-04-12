Storm damage prompts closure of Douglas County recreation site

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A popular recreation site in Douglas County will be closed this summer—and likely longer—due to damage caused by severe weather.
During this past February’s snowstorm, the Loon Lake Recreation Site sustained extensive damage. The electrical, sewer and water facilities were destroyed. In addition, dozens of trees fell and broke at the lake, smashing a restroom and a maintenance shop.
Due to safety concerns, both the campground and day-use area will be closed to the public for perhaps as long as a year.
Anyone who made reservations at the site is eligible for refunds. For more information, visit https://www.blm.gov/alert/loon-lake-recreation-site-closure
The Bureau of Land Management said you can still access the lake and camp at the East Shor Campground and the privately-owned Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort.