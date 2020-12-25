Storms batter northeastern states

GLEN ROCK, N.J. (WNBC/NBC) – Thousands were left without power Christmas morning after a storm rolled through the northeast.
Heavy rains and strong winds battered parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
In Glen Rock, New Jersey, winds toppled a tree and powerlines onto a home. It’s unclear if anyone was inside the residence at the time.
In nearby Paramus, another homeowner suffered damage to his house after a tree came crashing down. It happened around 2:30 a.m. A family of five was inside at the time, but fortunately, everyone is okay.