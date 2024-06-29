Storytelling Guild’s annual Children’s Festival looking for volunteers

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Storytelling Guild’s annual Children’s Festival kicks off July 13, but before it can happen they need volunteers.

Volunteers will be helping run the fun booths, including tie-dye, face painting, origami, and science booths.

The guild says volunteers are key to making the experience happen.

“I can remember the first time I went, I took my grandkids. And I was just like, what just happened on this hill? How is this magic is going on? Because it’s all very unique,” said Co-Director of the Children’s Festival, Julie Hagstrom.

This year’s festival includes a celebrity appearance by Daniel Tiger himself.

The theme this year is Game On.

Teens and adults interesting in volunteering can sign up to help right now on the Storytelling Guild’s website.

