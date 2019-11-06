Stouts Divide Fire sparks in rural Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A slow-moving wildfire was discovered in Douglas County Wednesday.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association said on the morning of November 6, smoke was detected about eight miles southwest of Tiller.
The Stouts Divide Fire is reportedly several acres in size and creeping slowly down a hillside between Stouts Creek and Meadow Creek.
The DFPA said, “While we aren’t experiencing fire conditions like we would see during the summer months, the Stouts Divide Fire serves as a great example, showing that given the right conditions, a wildfire can happen any time of year. The current dry spell observed throughout the area is having an effect on forest fuels, making them more susceptible to fire than we would typically see this late into the fall. While there are currently no public or industrial fire restrictions in effect through DFPA, individuals living, working, or recreating in wildland areas are encouraged to practice fire safety.”
Crews believe the fire started late Tuesday evening. The cause remains under investigation.