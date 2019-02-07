Home
Stranded deer rescued from icy pond in Washington State

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – It’s quite a predicament when a deer is stuck in the middle of an icy pond. But that’s what crews from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue in Washington State had to deal with Thursday morning.

A special operations swift-water team joined them along with fish and wildlife officers and members of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

They all formulated a plan, and as you can see, it worked.

The deer was pulled to safety.

Officials were quick to say the deer is doing great and is recovering from exhaustion.

