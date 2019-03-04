Stranded man says he survived by eating taco sauce

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) – A man says he and his dog survived being stranded in deep snow for five days by eating taco sauce.
36-year-old Jeremy Taylor and his dog, Ally, went missing February 24th.
He told authorities in Deschutes County that his vehicle got stuck in the snow.
A snowmobile found the pair Friday on a Forest Service road near Sunriver.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Taylor and his dog were in good condition but hungry.
Taylor says the two of them held up by periodically running the vehicle for warmth and eating taco sauce packets from Taco Bell.
Taylor even wrote on Facebook, “Taco Bell Fire Sauce saves lives!”