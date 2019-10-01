Suspect breaks into occupied Medford home

MEDFORD, Ore. – An unknown person broke into an occupied home in Medford early Monday morning.
The Medford Police Department said on at about 2:00 a.m. on September 29, a 22-year-old woman woke up to the sound of someone walking down a hallway inside her home in the 900 block of Siskiyou Boulevard.
The woman locked her bedroom door and called her boyfriend. Police noted she should have called 911 first.
MPD said while waiting for her boyfriend to get there, the suspect apparently climbed out of a window and left the area.
“When we arrived, we found the suspect had removed a screen to a window and circumvented the wood dowel keeping the window from opening further,” MPD explained. “The suspect entered the residence for an unknown amount of time, but left without taking anything.”
According to investigators, someone breaking into an occupied home is both rare and troubling. “When we see a crime like this,” they said, “we become concerned regarding motive.”
Police are taking the opportunity to remind people to check their homes and make sure doors and windows are locked. Officers are also reminding the public to leave exterior lights on and consider investing in a surveillance system.