Stranger tried to pick up Grants Pass student, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are asking for help identifying a driver who reportedly tried to pick up a student waiting for the bus.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, a stranger in an SUV offered a ride to a student waiting for the bus in the 2200 block of Hamilton Lane in Grants Pass. The student didn’t get in the vehicle.
The driver was reportedly a clean-shaven white man in his 40s with medium-length brown hair. He was the only one in the SUV, which was described as a dark blue Nissan Pathfinder with large chrome wheels.
“The Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to stay vigilant for suspicious activity such as this and report strange vehicles matching the description of this vehicle,” deputies said. “The Sheriff’s Office non-emergent number is 541-474-5123 or call 911 for emergencies.”