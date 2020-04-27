Stray bullet strikes man in Curry County, deputies say

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A man lounging in a recliner was reportedly hit by an errant bullet fired by a neighbor.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday night, a 35-year-old man was visiting family members at a home south of Gold Beach. He was sitting in the home with his wife and baby when a bullet came through the wall and struck him in the chest.
The man was taken to a Eugene-area hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.
Investigators said they determined that the bullet came from neighbors who were “target practicing” about 100 yards away from the home where the man was shot. Several guns were seized from the neighbors and kept for “safe keeping,” CCSO said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shot doesn’t appear to be intentional. However, the case has been reported to the Curry County District Attorney for review.