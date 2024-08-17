Street Dog Coalition holds free clinic Saturday morning

MEDFORD, Ore. – Those in our community experiencing or at risk of homelessness had an opportunity to get free veterinary care for their pets Saturday, thanks to the hard work of volunteers from the street dog coalition.

The Rogue Valley team of the non-profit Street Dog Coalition hosted a free clinic Saturday morning, providing microchips, vaccines, and more to those in need of a little extra support.

Years ago, organizer Laurie Cuddy started as a local organization, funding and facilitating free spay and neuter clinics in the valley.

This year, with the help of the national SDC and a local volunteer vet, they’re reducing barriers to basic care. And already seeing the benefits of their hard work.

Cuddy told us, “for a lot of these people that we work with the animals are truly the center of their world.”

It’s beneficial for the animals and the people.

The Rogue Valley Street Dog Project tent had also had some essentials like food and leashes for people to take home after the clinic.

The Street Dog Coalition runs entirely off of donations and volunteers, to help out or to get involved visit their website.

