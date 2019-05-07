Strike group deployment a “message” to Iran

(NBC News) – A U.S. carrier strike group and bomber task force have been deployed to the Middle East as part of what the Trump administration is describing as a “clear and unmistakable message” to Iran.
“The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack,” National Security Adviser John Bolton said of the move Sunday.
NBC News has learned recent intelligence showed Iran and its proxies are repositioning for possible attacks against U.S. forces and interests in the region.
The strike group consists of the USS. Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier; the USS Leyte Gulf, a guided missile cruiser; Carrier Air Wing Seven; and destroyers from Destroyer Squadron Two.
